The story of two sisters was a standout in the NPR College Podcast Challenge

By Student Podcast Challenge
Published September 12, 2024 at 3:55 PM MDT

A standout entry from our NPR College Podcast Challenge was a story about two sisters: One a college junior, the other a soldier in the U.S. Army.

Student Podcast Challenge

