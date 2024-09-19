© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today

Muslim voters say they don't feel understood or welcomed by Republicans or Democrats

By Nargis Rahman
Published September 19, 2024 at 3:48 PM MDT

This year, some American Muslims say they feel politically homeless — not understood or welcomed by either Republicans or Democrats.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Nargis Rahman

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate