© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for information on transmitter status in the Treasure and Magic Valleys

Why Trump's latest speeches are causing controversy

By Danielle Kurtzleben
Published October 2, 2024 at 2:34 PM MDT

On the night that Vance was in the spotlight at the vice presidential debate, Trump had a couple of speeches. His appearances have ramped up as people get ready to vote.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
See stories by Danielle Kurtzleben

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate