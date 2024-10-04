© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for information on transmitter status in the Treasure and Magic Valleys

Former Colorado county clerk sentenced to prison for tampering with voting machines

CPR News | By Bente Birkeland
Published October 4, 2024 at 5:20 AM MDT

Former Mesa County, Colo., Clerk Tina Peters was sentenced to nine years in prison for allowing unauthorized access to voting materials.

Copyright 2024 CPR News
Bente Birkeland
Bente Birkeland has been reporting on state legislative issues for KUNC and Rocky Mountain Community Radio since 2006. Originally, from Minnesota, Bente likes to hike and ski in her spare time. She keeps track of state politics throughout the year but is especially busy during the annual legislative session from January through early May.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate