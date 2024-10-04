Former Colorado county clerk sentenced to prison for tampering with voting machines
Former Mesa County, Colo., Clerk Tina Peters was sentenced to nine years in prison for allowing unauthorized access to voting materials.
Copyright 2024 CPR News
Former Mesa County, Colo., Clerk Tina Peters was sentenced to nine years in prison for allowing unauthorized access to voting materials.
Copyright 2024 CPR News
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.