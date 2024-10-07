© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Admiral James Stavridis on climate change, national security, and 'The Restless Wave'

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published October 7, 2024 at 10:52 AM MDT

Admiral James Stavridis led NATO’s global operations from 2009 to 2013 as 16th Supreme Allied Commander for the alliance.

His new book is called “The Restless Wave.” It’s the latest installment of historical fiction from one of the country’s most respected military leaders. 

Stavridisrecently warned that warfare is “shapeshifting in front of our eyes.”

He says the war in Ukraine is a fight that’s both very low tech, a battle being fought in the trenches, and high tech, with the use of drones in the air and at sea.

How do you build a military able to respond to both? And how does writing historical fiction help us think about the decisions military leaders make now?

    

 

Rupert Allman

