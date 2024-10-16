© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for information on transmitter status in the Treasure and Magic Valleys

Bloomberg CityLab Summit: How global mayors exchange ideas and change lives

WAMU 88.5 | By Maya Garg, Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Published October 16, 2024 at 6:12 AM MDT

What does your city do really well? Maybe it’sbuilding climate resilient homes? Orperhaps it’sexpanding access to affordable housing in innovative ways.

It’soften mayors that are at the forefront of community advancement and a lot ofyou havea lot of pride in the work ofyourmayors.

But how do we spread the word about thegood workof mayors and city leaders like yours? 1A partnered with Bloomberg Philanthropies and spoke to three mayors at the Bloomberg CityLab Summit in Mexico City about about the power of information sharing. 

 

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Maya Garg, Jorgelina Manna-Rea

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate