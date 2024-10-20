Politics chat: Trump's erratic rallies continue, Harris relies on endorsements
With just over two weeks until Election Day and voters casting ballots now, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are making their closing arguments.
Copyright 2024 NPR
With just over two weeks until Election Day and voters casting ballots now, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are making their closing arguments.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.