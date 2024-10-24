Anthony’s Italian Coffee and Chocolate House in South Philly hosts 'Morning Edition'
Our "We The Voters" series continues in Philadelphia, Pa. The owner of a South Philadelphia coffee shop talks about his Italian family roots.
Copyright 2024 NPR
