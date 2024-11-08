Elon Musk spent a sliver of his fortune helping to elect Trump. What’s in it for him?
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with investigative reporter Ronan Farrow of "The New Yorker" about Elon Musk's influence on U.S. government affairs.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with investigative reporter Ronan Farrow of "The New Yorker" about Elon Musk's influence on U.S. government affairs.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.