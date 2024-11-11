© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for information on transmitter status in the Treasure and Magic Valleys

Climb aboard the SS United States before it takes its final voyage

By Steve Inskeep
Published November 11, 2024 at 3:08 AM MST

The SS United States, a record-breaking American ocean liner from the 1950s, will take its final voyage from Philadelphia to the Gulf of Mexico this week.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate