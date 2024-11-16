Netflix's jump into the ring of live boxing came with streaming glitches
Netflix's foray into live boxing, with the bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, attracted millions of viewers but was marked by technical glitches.
Copyright 2024 NPR
