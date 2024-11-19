© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A string of deadly attacks by seemingly ordinary people is rocking China

By John Ruwitch
Published November 19, 2024 at 3:39 PM MST

A recent string of deadly attacks in China raised questions about social pressures and the limits of government control amid a sputtering economy.

Copyright 2024 NPR
John Ruwitch
John Ruwitch is a correspondent with NPR's international desk. He covers Chinese affairs.
See stories by John Ruwitch

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate