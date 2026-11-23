It’s a moose … it’s an elk …

Nope, it’s a very lifelike artificially simulated animal and shooting it could result in a huge fine.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has a unique way to catch hunters behaving badly : animal decoys. There are several of them per region and they are moved around to apprehend potential hunting violators.

Assistant Chief of Enforcement Joey Ishida said the animals, which look exactly like moose, elk or deer, are often set up in areas where IDFG suspects violations.

“We might have in a patrol area or a county where the local officer has received multiple complaints about someone shooting from a road or shooting at night with the aid of artificial light or a spotlight,” he said. “That might be a perfect opportunity to set up one of these artificially simulated animals to see if we can apprehend these animals.”

Like police waiting by the roadside, IDFG officers set up the decoys and stand nearby to catch violators on the spot. The animals are very lifelike, some even have mechanical pieces that can make their head move or their ears twitch.

Unfortunately, Ishida said it doesn’t take many shots for one of those guys to be out of commission, and they often need patching up.

“We do have some taxidermists that help us out in that process,” he said. “When we're out in the field, and let's say we respond to a roadkill deer, if the hide is in good shape, we might skin that and then see if a taxidermist is willing to help us out by placing it on a new mold or a new form.”

Hunters who take a shot at the strangely still animals can lose their hunting license and face a hefty fine on top of the automatic $50 for shooting the decoy. Depending on the nature of the infraction, they can also face jail time.

But Ishida said the props are mostly used as a deterrent against wildlife violations.