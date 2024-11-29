How President-elect Donald Trump has garnered support in India
In India, support for President-elect Donald Trump, is strong. In the hometown of Kamala Harris' mother, Indian men say they believe Trump will bring peace.
Copyright 2024 NPR
In India, support for President-elect Donald Trump, is strong. In the hometown of Kamala Harris' mother, Indian men say they believe Trump will bring peace.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.