Micron announces new $10 billion research facility in Boise

Micron is putting $10 billion into a new advanced research facility in Boise focused on long-term innovations in memory, computing and semiconductor manufacturing.

That cash will be spent over the next decade and the company will partner with researchers and universities, including Boise State.

The goal is to advance these technologies that will underpin artificial intelligence tools well into the future.

“Without memory you cannot make AI smarter, you cannot make AI faster, you cannot scale up AI,” said Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra on CNBC Thursday morning.

Amy Fleischer, dean of Boise State’s College of Engineering, said the announcement will be a huge benefit.

“We’re constantly working with Micron to upgrade equipment on-campus, but having a research facility like the one they’re planning right here in close proximity is just going to be such an advantage for our faculty,” Fleischer said.

Not just faculty, she said, but also for undergraduate and graduate students as well.

In addition to the hundreds of jobs Micron is expecting to hire for, Fleischer said it’ll also further prop up Boise’s tech industry.

“Boise is a growing, vibrant economy and having this as part of it, I think it just adds to the excitement of people wanting to be here,” she said.

Construction is already underway for Micron’s two new fabrication plants in Boise as the company looks to expand domestic manufacturing capacity.

Micron said it hopes to break ground on the new research facility next year.

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