Medical debt will soon be wiped off credit reports for millions of Americans
In a parting shot from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, medical debt will be banned from credit reports. Could this new policy be undone by Trump?
Copyright 2025 NPR
In a parting shot from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, medical debt will be banned from credit reports. Could this new policy be undone by Trump?
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.