Some yoga classes are moving to include live string quintets

By Buffy Gorrilla
Published January 12, 2025 at 6:46 AM MST

A lot of yoga classes included music, but in Pennsylvania, yogis are moving to the performance of a live string quintet and music composed just for yoga practice.

Buffy Gorrilla

