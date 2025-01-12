Some yoga classes are moving to include live string quintets
A lot of yoga classes included music, but in Pennsylvania, yogis are moving to the performance of a live string quintet and music composed just for yoga practice.
Copyright 2025 NPR
A lot of yoga classes included music, but in Pennsylvania, yogis are moving to the performance of a live string quintet and music composed just for yoga practice.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.