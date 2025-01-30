Authorities believe there are no survivors after a midair crash in Washington, D.C.
Authorities in Washington, D.C., say they believe no one survived a midair collision between a regional airliner and a U.S. Army helicopter.
Authorities in Washington, D.C., say they believe no one survived a midair collision between a regional airliner and a U.S. Army helicopter.
