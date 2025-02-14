© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A teacher-turned-lawmaker shares Valentines at the Wisconsin State Capitol

By Maayan Silver
Published February 14, 2025 at 2:31 PM MST

Love connection? Probably not. This Valentine's Day, one Wisconsin lawmaker is trying to bring colleagues together on politics, no matter the party.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Maayan Silver
Maayan Silver is an intern with WUWM's Lake Effect program. She is a practicing criminal defense attorney, NPR listener and student of journalism and radio production.
See stories by Maayan Silver

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate