Trump order shrinks the trust that manages San Francisco's iconic Presidio Park
In an executive order this week, President Trump called to shrink the trust that manages the iconic park known as Presidio in San Francisco.
Copyright 2025 NPR
In an executive order this week, President Trump called to shrink the trust that manages the iconic park known as Presidio in San Francisco.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.