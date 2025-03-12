Morning news brief
U.S. resumes Ukraine military aid and intelligence sharing as Kyiv approves ceasefire, Education Department to cut nearly half of staff, House GOP spending plan to avert shutdown heads to the Senate.
Copyright 2025 NPR
U.S. resumes Ukraine military aid and intelligence sharing as Kyiv approves ceasefire, Education Department to cut nearly half of staff, House GOP spending plan to avert shutdown heads to the Senate.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.