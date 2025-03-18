Production of cheaper alternatives to name brand obesity drugs will stop on Wednesday
Large-scale compounding facilities have to stop making tirzepatide, the main ingredient in blockbuster obesity drug Zepbound, Wednesday.
Copyright 2025 NPR
