"Grizzly Confidential" by Kevin Grange

Our guest today was a former paramedic and park ranger at Yellowstone and Grand Teton, where his work brought him face-to-face with North America’s most fearsome predator, Ursus Arctos – the grizzly bear.

In his latest book, Grizzly Confidential: An Astounding Journey Into the Secret Life of North America’s Most Fearsome Predator, author Kevin Grange gives a sneak peek into the secret life of a well-known species. His quest takes him from his home in the Tetons to an eerie, mist-shrouded island of gigantic bruins; from the Bear Center at Washington State University—where scientists believe the secrets of hibernation might help treat diabetes, heart disease, and obesity in humans—to the dark underbelly of for-profit wildlife parks, illegal animal trade and black markets hawking bear bile.

Kevin Grange is an award-winning writer with an emphasis on the medical field, adventure and travel. His previous books include Wild Rescues and Lights and Sirens: The Education of a Paramedic.