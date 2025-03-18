© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement

'The White Lotus' actor Natasha Rothwell talks about her parents' influence on her

Published March 18, 2025 at 4:24 PM MDT

Actor Natasha Rothwell of The White Lotus reflects on experiences that have shaped her life, including the influence her parents had on her.

Copyright 2025 NPR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate