Boise State Public Radio brings home 22 awards from Best of 2024 Idaho Press Club awards

Boise State Public Radio News | By Staff
Published May 4, 2025 at 12:57 PM MDT
a group of people stand in a line holding plaques.
Boise State Public Radio
From left to right: general manager Tom Michael; newsroom intern Jaxon Holmes; digital content coordinator Katie Kloppenburg; news director Sáša Woodruff; newsroom intern Abigail Moody; Report for America reporter Julie Luchetta; newsroom intern Jaime Geary.

Boise State Public Radio took home 22 awards over the weekend from the Idaho Press Club Best of 2024 contest. The Idaho Matters team won several awards for their reporting and interviews and student newsroom interns Jaxon Holmes, Jaime Geary and Abigail Moody won several awards in the audio and student divisions.

General Excellence – Audio

General News Report – Audio

An orange sky descended on Stanley Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024 as the Wapiti Fire burns west of town.
Environment
Stanley businesses hope for tourists over Labor Day despite Wapiti Fire
Stanley residents have suffered through smoke and fires for the better part of this summer. That’s led to far fewer tourists over the past month, which are the lifeblood of the business community.

Election Report – Audio

Spot News Report – Audio

Watchdog / Investigative Report

The text of Idaho's criminal abortion statute
Politics & Government
Idaho law says rape victims are entitled to a timely police report for abortion care, but that doesn’t always happen
In Idaho, women who become pregnant following a sexual assault are legally allowed to get an abortion under the law’s few exceptions. But victims navigating the requirements to receive care may find barriers in local agencies unevenly understanding – and complying with – the law.

Serious Feature Report – Audio

Light Feature Report – Audio

Interview – Audio

News Talk Show

  • Gemma Gaudette, Samantha Wright, Hannah Gardoski – Idaho Matters – 1st place

Use of Sound – Audio

Sisters Luz Duran, left, and Teresa Francisco, both of Denver, spread the wings of their costumes before joining other runners in taking part in the 49th annual Mile High United Way Turkey Trot early Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in southeast Denver.
Arts & Culture
Unpacking the 'Turkey Trot:' the name, origin and how we use it today
From farming practices to dances, the phrase "turkey trot" has been used for several things over the past two centuries.

General News Story – Student

Light Feature – Student

A person wearing a white and black baseball hat walks in a crowd of people. In the back of the heat, there is a small white, pink and blue hat attached.
News
Boise hosts first annual March for Trans Joy
Nearly 700 participants walked to the Anne Frank Memorial, where drag performers danced to a live DJ set.

Reporter of the Year – Broadcast

  • Julie Luchetta – 3rd place

Best Use of Social Media

Thank you to all of our listeners and supporters, this work would not be possible without you! You can see the full list of award winners here.

Staff
Our Purpose: Be at the civic, cultural and intellectual forefront of our community to create an informed, engaged public.
See stories by Staff

