Boise State Public Radio brings home 22 awards from Best of 2024 Idaho Press Club awards
Boise State Public Radio took home 22 awards over the weekend from the Idaho Press Club Best of 2024 contest. The Idaho Matters team won several awards for their reporting and interviews and student newsroom interns Jaxon Holmes, Jaime Geary and Abigail Moody won several awards in the audio and student divisions.
General Excellence – Audio
- Charlie Hunt, Jaci Kettler, Lacey Daley – Scandalized – 1st place
- George Prentice, Lacey Daley – The Connector: Idaho Daily News – 2nd place
General News Report – Audio
- James Dawson – Stanley businesses hope for tourists over Labor Day despite Wapiti Fire – 1st place
Election Report – Audio
- Samantha Wright, Gemma Gaudette, Hannah Gardoski – Presidential and local election results: A breakdown with Idaho Matters – 1st place
Spot News Report – Audio
- Julie Luchetta – Number of Idahoans traveling to Montana for abortions tripled since ban went into effect – 1st place
- James Dawson – ZAP! U of I students roll out robotic weeder for USDA nurseries – 2nd place
Watchdog / Investigative Report
- Julie Luchetta – Idaho law says rape victims are entitled to a timely police report for abortion care, but that doesn’t always happen – 1st place
Serious Feature Report – Audio
- Jaxon Holmes – No one ever offered this opportunity:’ West Boise YMCA provides swim lessons to Muslim refugee women – 1st place
- Julie Luchetta – Idaho law says rape victims are entitled to a timely police report for abortion care, but that doesn’t always happen – 2nd place
- Julie Luchetta – Coming in Clutch: Amidst anti-trans laws, Nampa club shows up for LGBTQ+ youth – 3rd place
Light Feature Report – Audio
- Julie Luchetta – As Idaho weathers a snow storm; residents of Zoo Boise enjoy their first snow days – 1st place
- Abigail Moody – Could sheep help reduce wildfires in Idaho? – 2nd place
Interview – Audio
- Hannah Gardoski, Gemma Gaudette, Samantha Wright – Expanding coverage for 3D mammograms in Idaho – 2nd place
- Samantha Wright – It’s all about the jazz: Why one music group is giving back to the community – 3rd place
News Talk Show
- Gemma Gaudette, Samantha Wright, Hannah Gardoski – Idaho Matters – 1st place
Use of Sound – Audio
- Abigail Moody – Unpacking the ‘Turkey Trot:’ the name, origin and how we use it today – 1st place
- Julie Luchetta – As Idaho weathers a snow storm; residents of Zoo Boise enjoy their first snow days – 2nd place
General News Story – Student
- Jaime Geary – Boise bookstore spotlights banned books year-round – 1st place
- Jaxon Holmes – Idaho takes action against fentanyl in schools – 3rd place
Light Feature – Student
- Jaime Geary – Boise hosts first annual March for Trans Joy – 1st place
Reporter of the Year – Broadcast
- Julie Luchetta – 3rd place
Best Use of Social Media
- Katie Kloppenburg – “Mind Matters” Instagram Series – 2nd place
Thank you to all of our listeners and supporters, this work would not be possible without you! You can see the full list of award winners here.