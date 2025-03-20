Pepsi to buy prebiotic soda brand Poppi for nearly $2 billion
Pepsi will acquire the upstart prebiotic soda brand Poppi for nearly $2 billion. It may be a sign of the growing interest in the functional beverage market.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Pepsi will acquire the upstart prebiotic soda brand Poppi for nearly $2 billion. It may be a sign of the growing interest in the functional beverage market.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.