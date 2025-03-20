© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement

Pepsi to buy prebiotic soda brand Poppi for nearly $2 billion

By Alina Selyukh
Published March 20, 2025 at 2:15 AM MDT

Pepsi will acquire the upstart prebiotic soda brand Poppi for nearly $2 billion. It may be a sign of the growing interest in the functional beverage market.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Alina Selyukh
Alina Selyukh is a business correspondent at NPR, where she follows the path of the retail and tech industries, tracking how America's biggest companies are influencing the way we spend our time, money, and energy.
See stories by Alina Selyukh

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate