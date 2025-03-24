© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement
Mountain West News Bureau
A regional collaboration of public media stations that serve the Rocky Mountain States of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

BIA to use forensic technology to help solve Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons cases

KUNR Public Radio | By Kaleb Roedel
Published March 24, 2025 at 3:14 PM MDT
Two people hold hands wearing the same shirt that reads, “You are not forgotten. Amanda Davis. Anna Marie Scott. Jose Gonzalez.”
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
People march to bring awareness of the missing and murdered Indigenous peoples crisis on May 3, 2024 in Nixon, Nev., on the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe reservation.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) is making new efforts to help solve Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) cases. Now, the federal agency is using forensic technology to help reunite the remains of Native Americans with their families and tribal nations.

Federal data shows there are roughly 4,200 unsolved missing and murdered Indigenous persons cases. The BIA’s Missing and Murdered Unit is working to bring that number down with the initiative “Operation Spirit Return.”

The agency is partnering with Texas-based company Othram, which uses genetic genealogy to identify human remains. In January, the company found the remains of Michelle Elbow Shield, who went missing from the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota in September 2023.

Gina Jackson, who is Western Shoshone and an advocate, said any resource going towards the MMIP crisis is a good thing.

“But,” she continued, “the injustices are so huge and so vast that we need some big changes. We need to be protected, and right now, Native women and girls – and Native people, in general – are not being protected.”

The BIA did not respond to the Mountain West News Bureau’s interview request. In a recent press release, the agency said it’s actively investigating 15 unsolved cases across tribal lands. According to the latest federal data, there are open MMIP cases in several Mountain West states, including Nevada, Wyoming, New Mexico, Arizona and Montana.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Kaleb Roedel
Kaleb is an award-winning journalist and KUNR’s Mountain West News Bureau reporter. His reporting covers issues related to the environment, wildlife and water in Nevada and the region.
See stories by Kaleb Roedel

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate