Idaho can't prosecute physicians for referring women to out-of-state abortions, AG settles lawsuit

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published July 17, 2025 at 4:44 PM MDT
A man wearing a black suit jacket buttoned up and a blue tie with a paisley pattern on it. The background is blurred, but you can see another man with his back to the camera talking to figure of the photo.
Otto Kitsinger
/
Associated Press

A federal judge has permanently banned Idaho from prosecuting physicians who refer patients to legal abortions out-of-state.

On Thursday, Judge B. Lynn Winmill signed a consent decree barring Attorney General Raúl Labrador from going after healthcare workers who share information with patients about out-of-state abortions. The ban applies to Ada and Valley County prosecutors as well.

The decision was prompted by a lawsuit filed in 2023 by Planned Parenthood and two physicians who said they feared prosecution for out-of-state referrals. Under Idaho’s abortion ban, providers who perform or assist with an abortion can face felony charges, lose their medical license and receive up to five years in prison.

The plaintiffs cited a letter written by Labrador on official stationary where he explained that referring a patient across state lines to an abortion provider could be considered assisting in performing an abortion.

Shortly after the letter was made public, Labrador retracted that interpretation.

In addition to barring his office from prosecuting providers who share information with patients, the Attorney General’s office must also pay $400,000 in legal fees.

“In a state with a total abortion ban, referrals are a critical tool for health care providers to help their patients,” the ACLU wrote in an email in response to Thursday’s ruling. “This resolution ensures that Idaho health care providers can continue serving their patients by providing counseling and information on all of their options, including abortion out of state.”

“This settlement simply affirms what our office already made clear in court: we do not have the authority to prosecute referrals for out-of-state services,” the Attorney General wrote in a statement. “Resolving this matter through settlement avoids unnecessary litigation and protects Idaho taxpayers from further costs.”
Health Abortion
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
