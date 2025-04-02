© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement

Remembering Val Kilmer, whose roles helped define the 1980s and '90s on screen

By Neda Ulaby
Published April 2, 2025 at 2:48 PM MDT

Actor Val Kilmer has died at 65. Kilmer played Jim Morrison, Batman, and dozens of other characters in movies that helped define the 1980s and 1990s.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Neda Ulaby
Neda Ulaby reports on arts, entertainment, and cultural trends for NPR's Arts Desk.
See stories by Neda Ulaby

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate