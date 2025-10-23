© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Inside Ada County's new elections office

Boise State Public Radio News | By Jaime Geary
Published October 23, 2025 at 3:23 AM MDT
Election staff handling absentee ballots in the warehouse of Ada County's new elections office.
Jaime Geary
/
Boise State Public Radio
Election staff handling absentee ballots in the warehouse of Ada County's new elections office.

Ada County has remodeled its elections office, in time for voting this November. The renovations were completed over six months with federal funding.

Election officials say the goal is to be radically transparent to citizens about the entire election process.

Nearly every wall inside the building is windowed. Security cameras capture every angle of every room where employees are processing ballots.

Observers can watch live feeds of the ballot counting on YouTube or in a freely accessible viewing room at the front of the building.

Trent Tripple, the Ada County Clerk, oversees county elections. He said the changes were made with the public in mind.

“Posting everything online, making everything glass in here as much as possible, goes to that notion of trying to help build trust back up in the general populace, which we have done here," said Tripple. "We've built a window that now everybody can look into and go, ‘oh, I see what's happening.’”

Ada County Clerk Trent Tripple next to an offline voting machine in the election office's new tabulation room.
Jaime Geary
/
Boise State Public Radio
Ada County Clerk Trent Tripple next to an offline voting machine in the election office's new tabulation room.

The security measures also extend to equipment. The office’s paper ballot counting machines are custom built so they can’t connect to the internet. All voting machines are now stored in cages inside the building’s warehouse.

And they’re rolling out new printers at polling locations, which produce a new ballot for each voter. That means ballots won’t be pre-printed before election day.

Office workers have been moved away from the viewing spaces and onto a new second floor.

Early voting began Monday in Ada County. Absentee and early voting ballots can be cast at the office through Election Day on November 4.
News ElectionsAda County
Jaime Geary
I’m a Boise-born writer who loves composing anything from horror screenplays to investigative news pieces. I’ve been writing movies and news stories ever since I made my first short films and news packages in 6th grade. I’m now in my junior year at Boise State University, pursuing a double major in Humanities & Cultural Studies and Film & Television Arts.
See stories by Jaime Geary

