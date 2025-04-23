© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect my public media

IMF warns that global economy will be hit hard by Trump's trade war

By Scott Horsley,
A Martínez
Published April 23, 2025 at 4:53 AM MDT

The International Monetary Fund has warned that President Trump's trade war will lead to slower economic growth around the world and higher inflation in the U.S.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate