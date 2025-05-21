Boise Police asks city to fund fraud detective position amid rising money scams

The Boise Police Department wants more resources to tackle rising financial and online crimes in the state.

Speaking Tuesday during the City Council’s budget workshop, Boise Police chief Chris Dennison said while violent crime numbers are down, internet and money scams are up.

“In 2022, in the state of Idaho, it was estimated that Idahoans lost about $29.2 million related to fraud. In 2024. That number rose to $52.9 million,” he said. “Boise has seen a significant increase in this area of fraud, specifically around cryptocurrency.”

Those cases, the chief added, are time consuming.

“They're very in depth,” he said. “A lot of subpoenas, search warrants and forensic review of accounts, cell phones and computers.”

Out of 43 detectives assigned to its Criminal Investigation Unit, the Boise Police has four investigators looking at about 1200 cases of fraud annually. The Department wants the city to fund six new detective positions next year, one specifically dedicated to financial and tech crimes.

“Our current average caseload per detective fluctuates between ten active cases to 15 active cases,” Dennison said. “The goal here is to add an additional financial crimes detective to reduce that overall caseload.”

The City Council will consider the request while the budgeting process for Boise continues until the summer.