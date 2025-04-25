Kyiv recovering from deadly Russian attack as Trump administration presses peace deal

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Ukraine is marking a day of mourning today.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

At least 12 people died in Russian drone and missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. President Trump scolded Russian President Vladimir Putin on social media for the attacks. Trump says he wants peace quickly. He says Ukraine must accept concessions and that Russia is making a pretty big concession by not occupying all of Ukraine.

MARTÍNEZ: NPR's Ukraine correspondent, Joanna Kakissis joins us now from Kyiv. Joanna, tell us more about this latest Russian attack on the capital.

JOANNA KAKISSIS, BYLINE: Well, A, there is a lot of anger and grief here as to be expected. We spoke with 40-year-old Maria Rumyanseva (ph), who scrambled to evacuate her elderly mother before a Russian missile destroyed their home. She said Russian attacks on Ukraine seem to have escalated after Trump started accommodating Russia in peace talks, and she had this question for President Trump.

MARIA RUMYANSEVA: (Through interpreter) How do I get my mother, a disabled person in a wheelchair, down from the second floor to the first floor, to the bomb shelter, alone, in eight minutes?

KAKISSIS: We also spoke to Elena Kurkovska (ph), who ran out of her home in her bathrobe just before the walls caved in. She believes Trump is sacrificing Ukraine for a quick deal.

ELENA KURKOVSKA: (Through interpreter) Trump is simply selling Ukraine and giving it away, and Ukraine cannot give up its territories. Even though these are occupied, this is our territory. Ukrainians live here.

KAKISSIS: Now, A, most Ukrainians refuse to recognize Ukrainian land occupied by Russia as part of Russia, and Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy has refused to accept demands by the Trump administration to do so.

MARTÍNEZ: Before this attack, Trump blamed Zelenskyy for prolonging the war, and he was largely seen as accommodating Russian demands. Has this attack changed that at all?

KAKISSIS: Well, no. I mean, Trump did chide Putin on social media for the attack, but he also said that Russia is already making a big concession by not occupying all of Ukraine. And statements like this obviously make Ukrainians very nervous, especially coming from the leader of the U.S., which was once Ukraine's strongest single ally.

Now, Zelenskyy says his country wants peace. He has agreed to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, brokered by the U.S. last month. Something Russia did not agree to. And Zelenskyy's team is finalizing a minerals deal that could make the U.S. a lot of money. So, in return, Ukraine wants the U.S. to provide security guarantees so Russia does not invade their country again. But the Trump administration so far is only offering vague promises.

MARTÍNEZ: I remember being in Kyiv with you, Joanna...

KAKISSIS: Yeah.

MARTÍNEZ: ...Like three years ago, and everyone I spoke to just told me how much they love America. I mean, adoration for America. I'm wondering now if Ukrainians still have that optimism about the U.S. coming to their aid at this point.

KAKISSIS: Well, I'm still hearing some hope. In the northeastern city of Sumy recently, I spoke to Commander Oleg Shiryaev. He is with the 225th Separate Assault Brigade, and here's what he had to say.

OLEG SHIRYAEV: (Non-English language spoken).

KAKISSIS: He's saying, "I do not believe in friendship between the United States and Russia. It is impossible." He said such a friendship defies history and the interests of the West. But when I pressed him about the U.S. cutting off military aid to Ukraine last month, he admitted that this could happen again. And then he said Ukraine will try to defend itself on its own as long as it can.

MARTÍNEZ: That's NPR's Joanna Kakissis in Kyiv. Joanna, thanks.

KAKISSIS: You're welcome. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.