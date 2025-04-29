© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Trump administration removes U.S. citizen children alongside a deported parent

Several American citizen children have been sent out of the U.S. in recent days, alongside a parent who was deported. A Trump-nominated judge in Louisiana said the departure of a 2-year-old citizen happened with no “meaningful process.”

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes looks at what’s happening with Doris Meissner, senior fellow and director for the U.S. immigration policy program at Migration Policy Institute and former commissioner of Immigration and Naturalization Services.

