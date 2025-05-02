© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect my public media
Mountain West News Bureau
A regional collaboration of public media stations that serve the Rocky Mountain States of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Outfitters face permit uncertainty as federal staffing drops

Boise State Public Radio News | By Rachel Cohen
Published May 2, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
A climber scales a rock wall in the desert as someone holds the rope from below.
Hannah Schwalbe
/
National Park Service
Rock climbers ascend a pitch at Joshua Tree National Park. Commercial guides and outfitters say a decline in the federal workforce is affecting their ability to do business with land management agencies.

Roughly 15,000 commercial guides and outfitters draw permits to lead hiking, climbing, horseback riding and rafting adventures on public lands and waters. But many of these businesses are struggling to plan for the year ahead as federal agencies lose key staff.

“There's a reason that national parks are designated,” saidBen Coryell, a co-owner of Golden Mountain Guides. “They're awesome and incredible–and that's where people want to climb.”

Coryell's company offers guided rock and ice climbing, backcountry skiing and avalanche education, often on federal land managed by the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management.

Companies like Coryell's depend on relationships with permit administrators at local park units or ranger districts to issue and renew permits. But recently Golden Mountain Guides hit a snag. A client was scheduled for a climbing trip in March at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. The administrator assured the guides that an entry road would be open, but when they arrived, it was closed. Coryell learned the administrator had left the park between the conversation and the trip. The trip went forward after the guide scrambled to rent bikes to access the climb.

More recently, Coryell’s primary contact at Clear Creek Ranger District in Idaho Springs, Colo., left his post. Now, he doesn’t know how many outings his company will be granted to lead next year.

“It can literally shut down an entire revenue stream for our company if we cannot secure those permits that we've come to build our company on,” he said.

The U.S. Forest Service and National Park service offices that manage Clear Creek and Black Canyon of the Gunnison did not respond to questions for this story.

The American Mountain Guides Association (AMGA), which trains and certifies climbing and backcountry skiing guides, said Coryell’s experiences are not isolated; permit administrators for other forests and parks have been fired or taken early retirements as part of the Trump Administration’s cuts to federal agencies.

“It makes guide services nervous about their permits being issued on time, or whether or not they will be able to apply for and get permits in new areas that they would like to operate,” said Matt Wade, AMGA’s executive director.

In response, he said, some companies are hiring fewer staff or delaying new programs, which could impact rural economies near public lands where many guide services are based.

Frustration among outfitters and guides over federal permitting is not new. Recreation-focused staff and budgets at national forests in particular have gone down as demand has gone up, resulting in at times lengthy delays in responses to applications.

That’s why the industry was thrilled that Congress passed a fix as part of the EXPLORE Act package last year. Included were measures requiring agencies to revamp the permitting systems, and reduce costs and processing times. But Wade said implementation has been slow due to staff shortages.

In the meantime, Coryell said he’s exploring the possibility of leading more trips on state-managed lands. The real test for how the system is functioning, he said, will come in August and September when many permits are up for renewal or lottery draw.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Rachel Cohen
Rachel Cohen is the Mountain West News Bureau reporter for KUNC. She covers topics most important to the Western region. She spent five years at Boise State Public Radio, where she reported from Twin Falls and the Sun Valley area, and shared stories about the environment and public health.
See stories by Rachel Cohen

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate