May 3: BSPR Open House

You're invited to the Boise State Public Radio Open House Saturday, May 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.!

Join us here in our studios for an afternoon of raffles, refreshments, music and all around fun. This is a great time to meet your favorite BSPR personalities, take a tour around the station and get a behind the scenes look at what we do. Come for a few or stay for a while, we can't wait to see you there!

Special guests: Live music from Skyview High School Electric Orchestra

This event is FREE!

When: Saturday, May 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: BSPR studios - Ron and Linda Yanke Family Research Park

220 E Parkcenter Blvd.

Boise, ID 83706