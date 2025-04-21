© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect my public media

May 3: BSPR Open House

Boise State Public Radio News | By Staff
Published April 21, 2025 at 5:06 AM MDT
Ron and Linda Yanke Family Research Park street sign in Boise.
Ron and Linda Yanke Family Research Park street sign

You're invited to the Boise State Public Radio Open House Saturday, May 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.!

Join us here in our studios for an afternoon of raffles, refreshments, music and all around fun. This is a great time to meet your favorite BSPR personalities, take a tour around the station and get a behind the scenes look at what we do. Come for a few or stay for a while, we can't wait to see you there!

Special guests: Live music from Skyview High School Electric Orchestra

This event is FREE!

When: Saturday, May 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: BSPR studios - Ron and Linda Yanke Family Research Park
220 E Parkcenter Blvd.
Boise, ID 83706
Tags
Station News EventStation News
Staff
Our Purpose: Be at the civic, cultural and intellectual forefront of our community to create an informed, engaged public.
See stories by Staff

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate