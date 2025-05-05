A look at the enduring legacy of 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' as it turns 50
The cult classic comedy "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" has turned 50 years old. NPR looks at the film's enduring legacy and cultural influence.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The cult classic comedy "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" has turned 50 years old. NPR looks at the film's enduring legacy and cultural influence.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.