© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect my public media
Reader's Corner
Reader's Corner

"The Myth of American Idealism" by Nathan J. Robinson and Noam Chomsky

By Bob Kustra
Published May 23, 2025 at 6:30 PM MDT

Surveying the history of U.S. military and economic activity around the world, our guest today and his co-author offer a timely and comprehensive critique of unchecked U.S. power.

In their new book, The Myth of American Idealism: How U.S. Foreign Policy Endangers the World, Nathan J. Robinson and his co-author, firebrand historian Noam Chomsky, argue that national myths about spreading democracy have led to repeated disastrous wars and are driving us closer to wars with Russia and China that imperil humanity’s future.

Nathan J. Robinson is the editor of Current Affairs and a political columnist at The Guardian. He is the author or editor of ten books including Why You Should Be A Socialist.

Tags
Reader's Corner GovernmentForeign Policy
Stay Connected
Bob Kustra
About Bob Kustra
See stories by Bob Kustra

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate