"The Myth of American Idealism" by Nathan J. Robinson and Noam Chomsky

Surveying the history of U.S. military and economic activity around the world, our guest today and his co-author offer a timely and comprehensive critique of unchecked U.S. power.

In their new book, The Myth of American Idealism: How U.S. Foreign Policy Endangers the World, Nathan J. Robinson and his co-author, firebrand historian Noam Chomsky, argue that national myths about spreading democracy have led to repeated disastrous wars and are driving us closer to wars with Russia and China that imperil humanity’s future.

Nathan J. Robinson is the editor of Current Affairs and a political columnist at The Guardian. He is the author or editor of ten books including Why You Should Be A Socialist.