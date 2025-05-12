Catholics at Villanova Universtiy, where Pope Leo XIV once attended, celebrate Mass
Pope Leo XIV once attended Villanova University. Catholics packed the St. Thomas of Villanova church to celebrate Sunday Mass and the new pope.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Pope Leo XIV once attended Villanova University. Catholics packed the St. Thomas of Villanova church to celebrate Sunday Mass and the new pope.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.