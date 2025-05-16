Morning news brief
Supreme Court justices appear divided in birthright citizenship arguments, President Trump returns to Washington after Middle East trip, a look at week 1 of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' federal criminal trial.
Copyright 2025 NPR
