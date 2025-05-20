© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Taxing questions for IRS nominee

By Scott Horsley
Published May 20, 2025 at 3:55 PM MDT

The Senate Finance Committee held a hearing today on President Trump's nominee to lead the IRS. It comes as the agency has laid off thousands of workers, including nearly a third of its auditors.

Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.

