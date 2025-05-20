Taxing questions for IRS nominee
The Senate Finance Committee held a hearing today on President Trump's nominee to lead the IRS. It comes as the agency has laid off thousands of workers, including nearly a third of its auditors.
Copyright 2025 NPR
