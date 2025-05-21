© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect my public media

1963 set the stage for civil rights progress in America. Is 2025 rolling it back?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 21, 2025 at 10:01 AM MDT
The cover of "Freedom Season" beside author Peniel Joseph. (Courtesy of Hachette Book Group)
/
The cover of "Freedom Season" beside author Peniel Joseph. (Courtesy of Hachette Book Group)

Find part 1 of our conversation with Peniel Joseph and a book excerpt here.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Peniel Joseph, author of the new book “Freedom Season: How 1963 Transformed America’s Civil Rights Revolution,” about the political and social climate in the country today, and the rollbacks of civil rights and racial justice ideals that the turmoil and violence of 1963 ushered in.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate