'Original Sin': New book about Biden's decline shakes up Washington D.C.

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 21, 2025 at 9:58 AM MDT
Former U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the Advocates, Counselors, and Representatives for the Disabled conference in Chicago, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)
The book “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again” by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson from Axios is out this week. The release comes following the news that the former president has prostate cancer.

All Things Considered co-host Scott Detrow interviewed the two authors about the book and the fallout from its revelations. He joins host Asma Khalid to break down some of the highlights and reactions.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom

