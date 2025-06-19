© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Anthony Doerr Reads "Bed in Summer" by Robert Louis Stevenson

By Joel Wayne
Published June 19, 2025 at 3:56 PM MDT

Historically, the summer solstice was a day of cultural and agricultural significance. In ancient Greece, it started the one-month countdown to the Olympic games, while in China, celebrations of the Earth and the “yin” or feminine force, were held around the summer solstice. Bonfires were common in many communities during solstice celebrations, as it was believed that they aided the strength of the sun for the remaining crop season. And in a particular stretch along the Moselle River in medieval Germany, the townspeople had a tradition where they’d decorate an old wagon wheel with straw before setting it alight and rolling it into the river.

But my favorite solstice tradition takes place right here in the US, in our northernmost state. For the last 120 years, Fairbanks, Alaska has held the Midnight Sun Baseball Game on the summer solstice, attracting tourists from around the globe. The first pitch is thrown around 10pm as the sunlight lingers well past midnight, bright enough to play without any artificial lighting. Tickets go quickly and sunglasses are encouraged.

It's the third week of June. Today, Anthony Doerr shares a poem by Robert Louis Stevenson called “Bed in Summer.” Stevenson was a much-loved Scottish novelist, poet, and travel writer, best known for books like Treasure Island, Kidnapped, and The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

Anthony Doerr is our guest this month on Something I Heard. Doerr is author of the novel Cloud Cuckoo Land, a pair of celebrated story collections, and All the Light We Cannot See, which won the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.

Tags
Something I Heard PoetryAnthony Doerr
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster of You Know The Place, and later as a contract producer for Reader’s Corner. The former ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms and nude retreats for the story. The latter is now in its 22nd year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors.
See stories by Joel Wayne

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate