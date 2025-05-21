© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect my public media

Why do flamingos look so strange when they eat?

WBUR
Published May 21, 2025 at 9:58 AM MDT

Flamingos may look dumb when they eat, but new research suggests they’re actually being smart.

NPR’s Geoff Brumfiel reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate