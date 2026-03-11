© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Charlie Hunter Trio Tickets

March 27: Scandalized at Podfort: Part 2

Boise State Public Radio News | By Staff
Published March 11, 2026 at 1:20 PM MDT
Jaclyn Kettler sits with a book open on her lap, smiling at Charlie Hunt, who is looking down at an open laptop decorated with stickers.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio
Jaci Kettler and Charlie Hunt are the hosts of Boise State Public Radio’s newest podcast, Scandalized.

Join us at Podfort for the best stories, sounds, and conversations!

Come be a part of season two of Scandalized by joining us for a live taping at Podfort 2026. This year, Charlie and Jaci will take their turn as political fashion critics. From tan suits, to super-expensive haircuts, to distressingly long neckties, your hosts will dress down some of the most questionable fashion choices from across the political spectrum. Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Sarah Palin and even Kristi Noem have fallen victim to our image-obsessed political culture.

But do real lessons about politics, gender and how our leaders present themselves lie behind the superficial fashion? Join us to find out!

Where: Boise Contemporary Theater
854 W Fulton St, Boise, ID 83702

When: Friday, March 27 at 3:00 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public. No wristband required.
