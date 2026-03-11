March 27: Scandalized at Podfort: Part 2

Join us at Podfort for the best stories, sounds, and conversations!

Come be a part of season two of Scandalized by joining us for a live taping at Podfort 2026. This year, Charlie and Jaci will take their turn as political fashion critics. From tan suits, to super-expensive haircuts, to distressingly long neckties, your hosts will dress down some of the most questionable fashion choices from across the political spectrum. Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Sarah Palin and even Kristi Noem have fallen victim to our image-obsessed political culture.

But do real lessons about politics, gender and how our leaders present themselves lie behind the superficial fashion? Join us to find out!

Where: Boise Contemporary Theater

854 W Fulton St, Boise, ID 83702

When: Friday, March 27 at 3:00 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public. No wristband required.

