Can Pope Leo revitalize Catholicism in Chicago?

By Adora Namigadde
Published May 27, 2025 at 3:40 PM MDT

Now that the world's most famous Catholic is an American from Chicago, some hope Pope Leo XIV will help bring new energy to a church that's been on the steady decline there.

Adora Namigadde

