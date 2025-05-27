Can Pope Leo revitalize Catholicism in Chicago?
Now that the world's most famous Catholic is an American from Chicago, some hope Pope Leo XIV will help bring new energy to a church that's been on the steady decline there.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Now that the world's most famous Catholic is an American from Chicago, some hope Pope Leo XIV will help bring new energy to a church that's been on the steady decline there.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.