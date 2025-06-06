© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep
Published June 6, 2025 at 3:08 AM MDT

Feud erupts between President Trump and former adviser Elon Musk, CBO says Trump's tariffs could cut U.S. deficit by $2.8 trillion over 10 years, migrant detainees stage protest at facility in Miami.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate