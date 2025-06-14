What is the Club World Cup?
Starting today, soccer teams from 32 countries are competing in the Club World Cup, not to be confused with THE World Cup, which is next year. This competition takes place in 11 U.S. cities.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Starting today, soccer teams from 32 countries are competing in the Club World Cup, not to be confused with THE World Cup, which is next year. This competition takes place in 11 U.S. cities.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.