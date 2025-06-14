© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
What is the Club World Cup?

By Rafael Nam,
Debbie Elliott
Published June 14, 2025 at 5:43 AM MDT

Starting today, soccer teams from 32 countries are competing in the Club World Cup, not to be confused with THE World Cup, which is next year. This competition takes place in 11 U.S. cities.

Rafael Nam
Rafael Nam is NPR's senior business editor.
Debbie Elliott
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.
