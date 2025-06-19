© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
President Trump says he hasn't decided whether to strike Iranian nuclear facility

By Franco Ordoñez,
Leila Fadel
Published June 19, 2025 at 5:16 AM MDT

President Trump on Wednesday declined to say whether the United States is moving closer to a decision to strike Iranian nuclear facilities.

