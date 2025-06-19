President Trump says he hasn't decided whether to strike Iranian nuclear facility
President Trump on Wednesday declined to say whether the United States is moving closer to a decision to strike Iranian nuclear facilities.
Copyright 2025 NPR
President Trump on Wednesday declined to say whether the United States is moving closer to a decision to strike Iranian nuclear facilities.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.